Midwest economy still growing, but slowly, survey says

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, which ranges between 0 and 100, fell to 54.9 from September’s strong 57.5. This is the 23rd straight month the index has remained above growth neutral 50.0, but dropped to the lowest reading since January 2017.

“The news was good, but just not quite as good as it was last month,” said Ernie Goss from Creighton. “The overall index dropped to its lowest level since President Trump took office in January 2017. We are seeing the economy continue to expand. I expect it to continue to expand, but that expansion’s going to be somewhat slower, based on our survey.”

The Kansas Business Conditions Index for October fell to 51.4 from September’s 56.9, but there are still enough positive signs to keep it above growth neutral for now.

“Food manufacturing and food processing have been positive even with these higher tariffs,” said Goss. “That’s been a real issue. The avionics industry is doing pretty well in Kansas. There’s some real issues in terms of looking out for Kansas. The same two factors could slow growth, inflation, which brings higher interest rates, but also trade restrictions. Kansas does depend heavily on trade.”

Goss thinks the Federal Reserve will be more patient then they have said they will be.

“My bet is that they will raise rates one more time,” said Goss. “That’s in December. They said they were going to raise rates two more times in 2019. I expect those to move off the radar. If they raise rates as they said they were going to, which I don’t think they will, we could not only be tepid growth, we could see negative growth as soon as the last half of 2019.”

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group has conducted the monthly survey of supply managers in nine states since 1994 to produce leading economic indicators of the Mid-America economy.