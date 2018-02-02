Midwest expert looking for more rate hikes under new Fed chair

The Federal Open Market Committee selected Jerome Powell as its new chairman effective Saturday, replacing Janet Yellen. He will be officially sworn in Monday. Midwest economic expert Creighton University professor Ernie Goss believes there will be some change with new leadership.

“Yellen was more of a dove than Jay Powell, who is a little bit more hawkish,” Goss said. “He’s more likely to be raising rates than she would have been.”

So, what does that mean for interest rates in the relative short term?

“I think they’ll be a little more aggressive increasing rates at a bit faster pace,” said Goss. “They are now expected to raise rates by three-quarters of a percent by the end of the year. My bet is, we’re going to have more than that. We’ll probably have as much as a 1 percent increase in short-term interest rates. We’ve already seen short-term rates coming up. I think they’re going to go up a bit faster in the weeks and months ahead. Long-term rates, mortgage rates also trending higher.”

So, if you’re looking at refinancing your house, now is a good time.

“I would lock those rates in,” said Goss. “I’d go for more of a fixed rate than a variable rate. I would go right now. There could be some volatility in the long-term interest rates, in other words, those could come down a bit, but I’m more toward higher there as well.”

We should know more about the rates at the next Fed meeting in March.