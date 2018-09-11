Midwest Mayhem Grand Finale Bull Riding At Garnett September 15

Diamond E Bucking Bulls of Savanah, Missouri, will present the Midwest Mayhem Grand Finale Bull Riding & Bull Team Series Saturday evening, Sept. 15, 6:30, at Garnett.

Sponsored by the Anderson County Fair, gates to the fairgrounds arena open at 6 o’clock, according to Ruth Pracht, fair association official.

Special action for youth four to seven will be a mutton busting competition at 6:30. Sign up is at 6 o’clock, with a parent or guardian, and a signed release.

“We will feature a minimum of 45 bull rides featuring top cowboys from throughout the Midwest,” Pracht said.

“The outstanding Western athletes are to be matched against the renowned buckers produced by Diamond E Bucking Bulls,” Pracht added.

Additional information is available at www.andersoncofair.com. Switch Machine of Diamond E Bucking Bulls at Savannah, Missouri, will be bucking at the Midwest Mayhem Grand Finale Bull Riding & Bull Team Series Saturday evening, Sept. 15, 6:30, at Garnett.