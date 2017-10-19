Mild earthquake hits south-central Kansas

An earthquake struck south-central Kansas early Thursday morning.

The US Geological Survey reports the 2.7 magnitude quake struck at 4:19 a.m. in a rural area about 20 miles south of Wichita.

No damages from the quake have been reported, according to the USGS.

The incident comes after a lull in seismic activity along the state’s southern border, which has seen a sharp increase in earthquakes that have been attributed to fracking in northern Oklahoma.

A smaller, 2.4 magnitude quake was recorded near Cushing, Oklahoma the Thursday morning tremor.

Before Thursday morning, the most recent quake to strike in Kansas occurred on the evening of Friday, Oct. 13. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck more than 40 miles southwest of Wichita.

Image via USGS