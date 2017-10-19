WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


61°F
Clear
Feels Like 61°
Winds South 5 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear82°
56°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy77°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm73°
48°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy68°
46°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear72°
49°

Mild earthquake hits south-central Kansas

by on October 19, 2017 at 8:56 AM (2 hours ago)

An earthquake struck south-central Kansas early Thursday morning.

The US Geological Survey reports the 2.7 magnitude quake struck at 4:19 a.m. in a rural area about 20 miles south of Wichita.

No damages from the quake have been reported, according to the USGS.

The incident comes after a lull in seismic activity along the state’s southern border, which has seen a sharp increase in earthquakes that have been attributed to fracking in northern Oklahoma.

A smaller, 2.4 magnitude quake was recorded near Cushing, Oklahoma the Thursday morning tremor.

Before Thursday morning, the most recent quake to strike in Kansas occurred on the evening of Friday, Oct. 13. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck more than 40 miles southwest of Wichita.

Image via USGS

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle