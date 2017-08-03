WIBW News Now!

Mild weather continues with chances of rain on the weekend

by on August 3, 2017 at 4:49 AM (1 hour ago)

Showers and a few thunderstorms were sliding southeast across northeast Kansas this morning spreading in some mid-high clouds.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, with an isolated storm possible and a high at 83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 79.

Saturday: Another system will bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high at 78.

Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 80.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high at 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 82.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 82.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 82.

