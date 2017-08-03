Mild weather continues with chances of rain on the weekend

Showers and a few thunderstorms were sliding southeast across northeast Kansas this morning spreading in some mid-high clouds.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, with an isolated storm possible and a high at 83.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 58.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 79.
Saturday: Another system will bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high at 78.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 80.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high at 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 57.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 82.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 82.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 82.