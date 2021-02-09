Military Spouses Offered Free Classes
The U.S. Department of Labor has launched a new monthly series of career workshops to provide employment assistance to transitioning military spouses.
Participation is free, and classes are open to all transitioning military spouses.
The launch follows a successful pilot program last October.
The workshops are part of the department’s Transition Assistance Program series targeted at helping military spouses plan and prepare for their job search in pursuit of their employment goals.
Classes being held the middle of this month include help in resume writing, how to research possible careers, the importance of professional credentials, and how to market yourself.
While the classes are free, there are limits to class size.
Registration is available at veterans.gov/milspouses/events
The department plans to offer these courses on a monthly basis.
They will add additional courses if the registration requests support it.