Military Veterans Project supporting banners in downtown Topeka

Topekans have an opportunity to honor their heroes in uniform with a banner downtown. Each banner will be in honor of a specific Topeka service person and will include their name, branch of service and photo, if provided.

“The banner itself, we’re looking at about $200,” said Melissa Jarboe with the Military Veteran Project. “There’s no additional profit off of these. This is hard cost and it’s just going to go right back into the investment of this community outreach program.”

These will be hung downtown between September 11 and November 11.

“We actually have three gold star families right now waiting for sponsorship,” said Jarboe.

Gold star families are those who have lost their service member in action.

“This is a one-year deal,” said Jarboe. “They do have the option for the next years, if their slot is available.”

More information on the program is available here.

Photo credit: Ryan Ogle