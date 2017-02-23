Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Kansas, Millionaire Raffle Winner Still Sought

Kansas has a new millionaire, but we don’t know who it is yet.

“The Powerball jackpot was won in Indiana,” said the Kansas Lottery’s Sally Lunsford. “However, one fortunate player has a ticket that is worth $1 million!”

This ticket would match the first five numbers, but not the Powerball.

“That’s how you win a million bucks,” said Lunsford. “We’re looking for a ticket that is 10-13-28-52-61 for the first five numbers. The Powerball number was 2, but they would not have matched that.”

The ticket was purchased in Northeast Kansas. Also, there is another million dollar ticket still outstanding.

“The $1 million winning ticket from the Holiday Millionaire Raffle has still not been claimed,” said Lunsford. “The number on that is 114028. Check in your glove compartments and your junk drawers and make sure that you don’t have that number.”

Winners have until 365 days after a drawing to claim their prizes.