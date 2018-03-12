WIBW News Now!

Millions of dollars in Kansas refunds unclaimed, estimates IRS

by on March 12, 2018 at 11:36 AM (1 hour ago)

Kansans are potentially leaving millions of dollars of their money in the hands of the Internal Revenue Service.

“We’re talking about tax returns from 2014,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine. “This is important because there’s a three-year statute of limitations on filing a return to claim a refund.”

If you owe money, there is no statute of limitations. You’re always going to owe that money until you pay it.

“In Kansas, we think there’s about 11,100 taxpayers who could be missing out on refunds that average about $852. More than $11,600,000 in unclaimed refunds.”

The only way to get that money is to file that 2014 tax return and some people, particularly those with dependents, could get back much more.

“The $852 average refund doesn’t include credits that someone might be eligible for, like the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is worth as much as $6,143. That’s a credit that, if it drops your tax bill to zero, you get a bigger refund.”

The deadline to file that 2014 return is April 17, 2018, or that money goes back into the federal treasury for good.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.