Minivan driver injured in collision with semi on SW Topeka Boulevard

One person was injured in a collision between a semi and a minivan that occurred around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of SW Topeka and University Boulevard.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Logan Cole says a woman driving the minivan was attempting to make a left turn into the Topeka Regional Airport and Business Center when she collided with a semi headed north in the left-hand lane of Topeka Boulevard.

The crash caused the minivan to spin around into a ditch along side southbound Topeka. The passenger side of the vehicle was crushed underneath the front tires of the semi.

The driver was the only person in the minivan.

Cole says she was up and walking around after the crash, but was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Traffic on northbound was reduced to one lane following the collision.

Cole says the accident is under investigation and it could be at least a week before they know the circumstances leading to the crash.

No names have been released.