Minnesota man charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Lenexa girl

A Minnesota man was charged Monday with kidnapping a 13-year-old Kansas girl and taking her to St. Paul, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Dechon White, 23, of St. Paul, Minnesota, is charged with one count of kidnapping. Documents filed in the case allege White and Amber Rewerts-Schiavon met online in February of 2018. On July 1st, White came to visit Rewerts-Schiavon at her home in Lenexa. He told Rewerts-Schiavon’s mother he was 16 years old. During his stay in Lenexa, he had sex with Rewerts-Schiavon.

On July 4, White and Rewerts-Schiavon told her mother they were going to a shopping mall. Instead, they went to a Greyhound bus station in Kansas City and took a bus to St. Paul.

After the Rewerts-Schiavon’s mother reported her missing, police found White and Rewerts-Schiavon at his residence in St. Paul.

If convicted, White faces a penalty of no less than 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Lenexa Police Department, the South St. Paul Police Department and the FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kim Flannigan and David Zabel are prosecuting.