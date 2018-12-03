Minnesota man hauling 471 pounds of marijuana through Kansas sentenced to nearly two years in prison

A Minnesota man was sentenced today to 21 months in federal prison for driving a load of 471 pounds of marijuana to Kansas, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. In addition, he will serve three years on supervised release.

40-year-old Mark Anthony Berg of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Berg’s vehicle on I-70 in Ellsworth County. Troopers found 471 pounds of marijuana concealed in the vehicle.

McAllister commended the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Skip Jacobs for their work on the case.