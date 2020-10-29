Minor Improvements To Kansas Drought Monitor
Drought conditions in Kansas as of October 27th, 2020. (The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.)
Parts of six counties in southeastern Kansas have been upgraded out of drought conditions over the past week. USDA’s weekly Drought Monitor indicates that moderate drought has left Cherokee County, as well as most of Labette, southern Crawford and Linn, and northern Allen and Bourbon counties. No other changes were reported to the weekly monitor, where all of Kansas is still in drought or abnormally dry. 1.6 percent of the state remains in extreme drought, along with 8.1 percent in severe drought. The area of Kansas in moderate drought has decreased to 32.6 percent.