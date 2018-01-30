WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


47°F
Clear
Feels Like 47°
Winds South 18 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear52°
34°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy33°
14°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear41°
32°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy49°
13°

Minor injuries in Monday night house fire

by on January 30, 2018 at 4:22 AM

A man was injured in a fire Monday night in Topeka.

According to a release from the Topeka Fire Department, crews were called just before 6 p.m. to 326 NW Gordon, where they found smoke showing from the east side of the one story wood framed house. Fire crews quickly attacked the fire and confirmed all occupants escaped.

The fire’s cause is undetermined, but it started in the kitchen. The home occupant sustained injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire. Medical treatment was provided at the scene. Total damage is estimated at $26,000.