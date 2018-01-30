Minor injuries in Monday night house fire

A man was injured in a fire Monday night in Topeka.

According to a release from the Topeka Fire Department, crews were called just before 6 p.m. to 326 NW Gordon, where they found smoke showing from the east side of the one story wood framed house. Fire crews quickly attacked the fire and confirmed all occupants escaped.

The fire’s cause is undetermined, but it started in the kitchen. The home occupant sustained injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire. Medical treatment was provided at the scene. Total damage is estimated at $26,000.