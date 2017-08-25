WIBW News Now!

Minor injuries reported in late morning collision

by on August 25, 2017 at 12:49 PM (2 hours ago)

Two people were injured in a crash in southwest Topeka.

The collision happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection at SW 29th and Wanamaker.

Topeka Police Officer Aaron Bulmer says an elderly woman driving a silver Honda was making a left-hand turn out of the Villa Ridge Shopping Center parking lot onto westbound 29th Street into the path of an oncoming gray Chevy Tahoe.

The Tahoe smashed into the Honda, causing it to spin around and jump the curb on the south side of 29th Street.

The Honda came to rest after crashing into a sign.

The Tahoe stalled out in the middle of westbound 29th Street.

Bulmer says the drivers of both vehicles were taken by ambulance with injuries that appeared to minor.

Officers blocked off the area with cones and patrol vehicles and had to direct traffic around the scene of the accident.

Bulmer says the driver of the Honda was at fault, as the Tahoe had the right of way.

The crash scene was cleared by 12 p.m.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle