Minor injuries reported in rollover crash in central Topeka

Police two people involved in a rollover accident Wednesday morning in Topeka walked away from the crash with only minor injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of SW 21st and Fillmore.

Officer Brian Mooney says a woman driving a black Honda CRV was headed west on 21st Street and went to make a left turn onto Fillmore. Witnesses told police the CRV failed to yield to a black Honda Fit that was travelling east on 21st Street.

The collision caused the CRV to spin around and roll over. The vehicle landed on the driver’s side in the northbound lane of Fillmore.

The Honda Fit crashed into a stop sign.

Mooney says the CRV driver’s leg was stuck, trapping her inside the vehicle. The Topeka Fire Department responded and was able to get her out within minutes of the crash.

She told first responders she was not seriously hurt and was seen up and walking around after being checked out by AMR.

The driver of the Honda Fit emerged relatively unscathed.

Mooney says both drivers suffered very minor injuries from the impact of their vehicles’ airbags.

One eastbound lane of SW 21st Street was blocked off for about hour while crews cleared the scene.

An officer working the crash was heard saying that the driver of the CRV would likely be cited for failure to yield.