Misleading ads common in political campaigns, professor says

Even if political ads are misleading, that doesn’t mean that broadcasters are necessarily obligated to pull them, says a Washburn University political scientist. This comes up because Caryn Tyson is accusing the Kansans Can Do Anything PAC of saying she voted for a sales tax increase that she did not vote for.

“This is very common in TV ads to say you voted for something when you didn’t,” said Bob Beatty, whose Washburn political science department keeps a record of Kansas TV ads. “As long as there’s a vote, essentially on the number or title, you can sort of get away with it.”

The Topeka-Capitol Journal reports that Tyson actually voted for an early version of what was then Senate Bill 270 in the 2015 legislative session. That bill was then gutted and the sales tax increase was put in its place by the House.

“In the United Kingdom, political TV ads are banned for this very reason,” said Beatty. “In 30 seconds, it’s just not possible to explain these sorts of things.”

Kansas Can Do Anything PAC is a PAC that has been heavily donated to by Watkins father. Though he has no inside knowledge, Beatty can think of only one reason the ad would have been run.

“The PAC, probably, or maybe Watkins, they did a poll and they found Tyson to be his number one competitor,” Beatty surmised. “In American politics, if that’s the case, then you run a negative ad on that person. That’s just campaigns 101.”

Neither campaign has released numbers confirming or refuting that guess.