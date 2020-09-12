Missed Opportunities and Mistakes Cost K-State in Season Opener to Arkansas State
It was a game that K-State will look back and say “We had plenty of chances to win that game”
The Wildcats start the season with a 35-31 loss to Arkansas State on Saturday, September 12th at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The Wildcats missed on several deep balls down the field, both dropped by wide receivers and poorly thrown by Skylar Thompason.
K-State missed two field goals by the very reliable Blake Lynch.
The Wildcats had eight penalties that cost them yardage in the red zone.
They didn’t have an answer for the best player on the field, Arkansas State’s n6’3″ wide out Jonathan Abrams.
That is how you fall in the season opener to a Sun Belt team.
K-State got on the board first with a 17 yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson to Phillip Brooks.
The score was set up by a great three and out by the defense and then a blocked punt by Will Jones of the defense.
ASU tied it up at seven after an impressive drive that included two great plays by Red Wolve wide out Jonathan Adams.
The Wildcats then scored on the ensuing possession as true freshman Deuce Vaughn plunged in from two yards out for his first collegiate touchdown to make it 14-7.
The Wildcats were looking like they were going to take control after going up 21-7 on a seven yard TD pass by Thompson to transfer Briley Moore.
ASU came back with a trick play, a wide receiver pass for an easy score to make it 21-14 in the second quarter.
Mistakes were the name of the next two drives as both teams squandered touchdown scores. K-State dropped a touchdown pass and ASU fumbled inside their own 10 yard line to end the half 21-14 K-State.
The second half featured some wild swings and missed opportunities early.
K-State had multiple deep balls that looked like they would connect but it was either dropped or a poor throw.
Arkansas State scored on two straight possessions to take a 28-21 point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
The Red Wolves connected with their big 6’3″wide out Jonathan Abrams for a key fake punt conversion and a fade route to take the lead.
KSU answered to tie the game after taking it 55 yards in 10 plays and had a huge 4th and four conversion to keep the drive alive. Harry Trotter then finished it off as he ran it in from five yards out to tie the game up at 28-28.
The Wildcat defense got a three and out and then the offense took over and marched it down the field to take the lead 31-28 after a 35 yard field goal from Blake Lynch.
That wasn’t enough as ASU marched it down the field and the best player on the field, Abrams, for ASU caught his third touchdown of the game to make it 35-31 with 38 seconds left in the game.