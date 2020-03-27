Missing 11-year-old boy located safely Thursday night
NEWS RELEASE FROM SHAWNEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces an 11 year-old boy has been located safely after disappearing late last night.
On Thursday, March 26th, , just before midnight, deputies responded to the area of 7000 SW Wheatfield Lane to search for a missing 11 year-old boy. Due to the weather, the Sheriff’s Office drone and Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter were unable to assist in the search. A dog from Kansas Search and Rescue was requested and en route to assist.
Within an hour, the search team of deputies was able to locate the missing boy at a nearby residence and he was safely returned to his family.