      Weather Alert

Missing 11-year-old boy located safely Thursday night

Mar 27, 2020 @ 1:23pm

NEWS RELEASE FROM SHAWNEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces an 11 year-old boy has been located safely after disappearing late last night. 

On Thursday, March 26th, , just before midnight, deputies responded to the area of 7000 SW Wheatfield Lane to search for a missing 11 year-old boy.  Due to the weather, the Sheriff’s Office drone and Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter were unable to assist in the search.  A dog from Kansas Search and Rescue was requested and en route to assist. 

Within an hour, the search team of deputies was able to locate the missing boy at a nearby residence and he was safely returned to his family. 

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman