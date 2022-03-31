Missing Flamingo Seen Again

One of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas.
The Coastal Fisheries division of Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed that the African flamingo – known as Number 492 because of the number on its leg band – was captured on video shot March 10.
Officials were able to make out the bird’s leg band on the video.
The bird and another flamingo escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita on a stormy night in 2005.
Employees had not yet clipped the birds’ wings to prevent them from flying.
While the other flamingo was never seen again, Number 492 has been spotted several times in Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Texas.
Zoo officials have never made plans to recapture Number 492, saying there is no easy way to do so without disturbing other wildlife.