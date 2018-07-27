Missing Maize woman likely drowned, police say

More than a year after a 30-year-old Kansas woman disappeared police say it’s likely she drowned in a flooded creek.

Maize police Detective Jeff Piper said Friday two new pieces of evidence support a theory that Kendra Nystrom drowned in a flooded Cowskin Creek near her parents’ home when she went missing on May 4, 2017.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Kansas chapter of Texas EquuSearch found a pair of pants and another small item that had Nystrom’s DNA on it entangled in trees earlier this month. They were found near the creek.

Piper said the new discoveries, along with other circumstances, led police to believe it’s probable that she went into the creek and drowned on May 4. However, he says the case will remain open.