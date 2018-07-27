WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


83°F
Clear
Feels Like 83°
Winds East 5 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain89°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm81°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm77°
63°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm73°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear81°
59°

Missing Maize woman likely drowned, police say

by on July 27, 2018 at 6:15 PM (2 hours ago)

More than a year after a 30-year-old Kansas woman disappeared police say it’s likely she drowned in a flooded creek.

Maize police Detective Jeff Piper said Friday two new pieces of evidence support a theory that Kendra Nystrom drowned in a flooded Cowskin Creek near her parents’ home when she went missing on May 4, 2017.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Kansas chapter of Texas EquuSearch found a pair of pants and another small item that had Nystrom’s DNA on it entangled in trees earlier this month. They were found near the creek.

Piper said the new discoveries, along with other circumstances, led police to believe it’s probable that she went into the creek and drowned on May 4. However, he says the case will remain open.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.