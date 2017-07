A missing Overbrook man was found dead Sunday, according to authorities.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Leroy Fouts went missing around 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

He was last seen by family in the area of 205th and Shawnee Heights Road. Fouts left his residence that afternoon in a 1998 Jeep Cherokee.

The Sheriff’s Office says Fouts’ body was found in Osage County.

No additional details were released.