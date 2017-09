A Topeka boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe, according to police.

12-year-old Miguel Scorpio Rodriguez Jr disappeared around 3 p.m. after leaving Robinson Middle School, 1125 SW 14th St.

Police issued an alert just after midnight Wednesday, asking for the public’s help in locating the missing boy.

A second news release sent at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday announced that Rodriguez had been located.

No details surrounding the boy’s disappearance were released.