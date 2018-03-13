WIBW News Now!

Missing Wichita child’s stepmom asks for release from jail

by on March 13, 2018 at 2:59 PM (20 mins ago)

The stepmother of a missing Wichita boy is asking a judge to lower her bond so she can be released from jail.

An attorney for 26-year-old Emily Glass said in a motion filed Friday that Glass’ $50,000 bond is too high.  Glass is the stepmother of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, who hasn’t been seen since February 17th.

She is jailed on a misdemeanor child endangerment charge involving her 1-year-old daughter.  Glass’ attorney argues she is not a threat to the community and wants to be with her husband and other child, who has been placed in state custody.  A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Also Monday, Wichita police said they have closed an emergency tip line for information on Lucas but urged the public to call in any tips they might have.

