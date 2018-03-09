WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


60°F
Clear
Feels Like 60°
Winds ENE 8 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear26°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy23°
10°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy40°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Rain45°
24°

Missionary couple sentenced to prison for abusing adopted children

by on March 9, 2018 at 1:47 PM (5 hours ago)

A Kansas missionary couple has been sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars for giving brutal, religion-inspired beatings to two of the three children they adopted from Peru.

James and Paige Nachtigal, of North Newton, were sentenced Thursday for several child abuse counts.  They entered Alford pleas to the charges in August in which they acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence for convictions but admitted no guilt.

The Nachitgals were arrested in February 2016 after an 11-year-old boy was found walking barefoot in a field and told authorities he feared returning home because he hadn’t done his homework and that was a sin.  His 11-year-old sister’s leg was broken.  A teenage sibling who escaped the brunt of the abuse described the 11-year-olds being deprived of food before the sentencing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.