Missouri-based foundation proposes outside attorney reviews sexual harassment complaints in Kansas Legislature

by on December 29, 2017 at 2:50 PM (6 hours ago)

A Missouri-based foundation is proposing that the Kansas Legislature have an independent, outside attorney review sexual harassment complaints and bar secret settlements.

The Women’s Foundation also said Friday that the Legislature needs to create what the group calls a “non-fraternization” policy covering interns, legislative staff, lawmakers and lobbyists and ban gifts to interns.

The foundation released its proposals ahead of a Statehouse news conference Friday with Senate President Susan Wagle. The foundation promotes gender equity.

The Legislature’s sexual harassment policy has not been updated since 1994.  It says that legislative employees’ complaints about harassment can be brought to supervisors or Legislative Administrative Services.

The foundation also proposes that elected officials, legislative staff, interns and lobbyists receive annual training.

The recommendations also call for more female legislative leaders.

