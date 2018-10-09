WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Areal Flood Watch until 7:00am on October 10, 2018

Missouri man charged with making hoax emergency call in Overland Park

by on October 9, 2018 at 3:21 PM (29 mins ago)

A 46-year-old Missouri man is charged with making a hoax emergency call in Overland Park, Kansas. 

Johnson County charged Morayonla Olubori Sholaja, of Grandview, Missouri, with one count of giving a false alarm.  He is accused of calling 911 with a false claim of an “active shooter” in Overland Park.

The Kansas City Star reports Sholaja is accused for calling 911 dispatchers on November 7 and saying an armed man was threatening people.  More than a dozen officers with weapons drawn responded and several schools were locked down until police decided the call was a hoax.

A warrant for Sholaja in April.  He was arrested last week in Missouri and brought to Johnson County Monday after waiving his right to fight extradition.  He is being held on a bond of $50,000.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.