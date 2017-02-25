WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


38°F
Overcast
Feels Like 34°
Winds SSE 5 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy44°
31°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy54°
28°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy63°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy68°
35°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy51°
29°

Missouri man jailed without bond in Kansas shooting death

by on February 25, 2017 at 6:00 PM (2 hours ago)

A Joplin, Missouri, man is jailed without bond as a suspect in the shooting death of a man at the victim’s home in southeast Kansas.

The Cherokee County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Saturday that the body of 22-year-old Tyler Ryan Myers was found outside of his home Friday night
in Baxter Springs.

Investigators arrested a 20-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. The sheriff’s department says formal charges are expected within
days.

A 20-year-old woman, also from Joplin, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana distribution and is free on bond.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.