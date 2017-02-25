Missouri man jailed without bond in Kansas shooting death

A Joplin, Missouri, man is jailed without bond as a suspect in the shooting death of a man at the victim’s home in southeast Kansas.

The Cherokee County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Saturday that the body of 22-year-old Tyler Ryan Myers was found outside of his home Friday night

in Baxter Springs.

Investigators arrested a 20-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. The sheriff’s department says formal charges are expected within

days.

A 20-year-old woman, also from Joplin, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana distribution and is free on bond.