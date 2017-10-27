Missouri man killed in Kansas City, Kansas crash

A 41-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a rollover accident in Kansas City, Kansas

Thomas Adkins, of Independence, Missouri was identified as the driver of a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder that crashed while exiting eastbound I-70 at the 18th Street Expressway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Adkins’ vehicle went off the road on the left side of the exit ramp, swerved back on to the road and overturned. The Pathfinder came to rest on the right side of the road.

According to an accident report, Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene.