Missouri man pleads guilty to Kansas bank robbery

by on January 18, 2018 at 3:45 PM

A Kansas City, Missouri, man has admitted to passing a teller a cellphone with a note demanding money on the screen while robbing a Kansas bank.

Forty-one-year-old Ryan Michael Cothern pleaded guilty Wednesday to committing the October 2017 robbery at US Bank in Overland Park, Kansas.  Prosecutors say Cothern handed a teller his cellphone with a message that read, “Put the 100s, 50s and 20s in the bag.”  When the teller hesitated, Cothern said, “Don’t do anything you shouldn’t do.”  The teller put cash and a GPS monitoring device in the bag before pulling the alarm.

The sentencing hasn’t been set. Cothern faces up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

