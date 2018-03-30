WIBW News Now!

Missouri man sentenced in killing of Kansas gun store owner

March 30, 2018

A third man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of a suburban Kansas City gun shop owner during an attempted robbery.

Twenty-two -year-old Nicquan Midgyett, of Kansas City, Missouri, won’t be eligible for parole for 29 years under the sentence imposed Thursday for first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

Gunfire erupted during the January 2015 attempt to rob a Shawnee, Kansas, gun store called She’s a Pistol, which catered to women.  Forty-four-year-old Jon Bieker was killed and three would-be robbers, including Midgyett, were wounded.  Bieker’s wife also was punched.

Two other defendants, Hakeem Malik and Londro Emanuel Patterson, were sentenced earlier to life in prison.  A fourth defendant, De’Anthony Wiley, will be sentenced next month.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

