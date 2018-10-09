Missouri Southern Tabbed to Win MIAA

Missouri Southern and Northwest Missouri were picked atop of the 2018-19 MIAA Coaches and Media Preseason Basketball Polls. MSSU was tabbed in the top spot by the coaches and NWMSU was selected first by the media.

Coaches Poll

Missouri Southern was tabbed atop of the coaches poll with 157 points and six first-place votes. The Lions narrowly edged out Northwest Missouri for the top spot. The Bearcats had 155 points and seven first-place votes in the poll. Washburn was slotted third with 132 points and one first-place vote. Central Missouri came in fourth place with 128 points and Central Oklahoma and Pittsburg State tied for fifth with 118 points.

Fort Hays State was selected at seventh and Lindenwood was slotted at eighth. In ninth was Lincoln followed by Nebraska Kearney to round out the top 10. Emporia State finished 11th as Northeastern State was tabbed to finish 12th in the poll. Southwest Baptist was projected 13th and Missouri Western closed out the coaches poll.

MIAA Coaches Poll

Missouri Southern (6) – 157

Northwest Missouri (7) – 155

Washburn (1) – 132

Central Missouri – 128

Central Oklahoma – 118

Pittsburg State – 118

Fort Hays State – 104

Lindenwood – 87

Lincoln – 68

Nebraska Kearney – 66

Emporia State – 47

Northeastern State – 40

Southwest Baptist – 30

Missouri Western – 24

Media Poll

Northwest Missouri claimed the top spot in the media poll. The Bearcats led the poll with 262 points and six first-place votes. Missouri Southern missed the top spot by a single point as it received 261 points with 10 first-place votes. Similar to the coaches poll, Washburn was tabbed third with 237 points and Central Missouri was picked fourth with 225 points. The Ichabods earned three first-place votes in the poll. Pittsburg State rounded out the top-five with 212 points and one first-place vote.

Fort Hays State picked up a first-place vote and finished in sixth place with 208 points. In the seventh spot was Central Oklahoma followed by Lindenwood in eighth place and Nebraska Kearney in ninth. Lincoln closed out the top 10 as Emporia State was slotted in 11th and Missouri Western and Southwest Baptist tied for the 12th position and Northeastern State rounded out the media poll.