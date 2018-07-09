WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Clear
Feels Like 78°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear98°
73°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear99°
75°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear100°
75°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear99°
76°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy99°
79°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 13, 2018

Missouri teenager’s body recovered from Hillsdale Lake

by on July 9, 2018 at 11:26 AM

Authorities say the teenager who drowned in a northeast Kansas lake was from Missouri.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 17-year-old Om Kee, of Kansas City, Missouri, drowned Friday afternoon in Hillsdale Lake.  The sheriff’s department says his death appears to be a swimming accident.

The release says witnesses reported that Kee was swimming at the lake’s swim beach and appeared to be tired before he disappeared under the water.  Rescue teams recovered his body about two hours later.  The lake is south of the Kansas City area.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.