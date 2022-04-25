      Weather Alert

Mistrial in Former Leavenworth Officer Case

Apr 25, 2022 @ 6:47am

The trial of a former Leavenworth police officer charged in a fatal shooting in 2017 has ended in a mistrial.

Matthew Harrington was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Junior.

A court hearing was scheduled for May 7 to determine if Harrington will face a second trial, KSHB-TV reported.

The shooting happened when Harrington responded to a domestic dispute at a Leavenworth home.

Garcia left but later returned and was sitting in his vehicle when Harrington approached.

Prosecutors said Garcia had a knife but didn’t threaten Harrington, who fired several times into the vehicle after the two men struggled, according to video from Harrington’s body camera.

Harrington was fired in 2018 after a police department investigation found he violated policies on use of deadly force.

