Mistrial in Former Leavenworth Officer Case

The trial of a former Leavenworth police officer charged in a fatal shooting in 2017 has ended in a mistrial.
Matthew Harrington was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Junior.
A court hearing was scheduled for May 7 to determine if Harrington will face a second trial, KSHB-TV reported.
The shooting happened when Harrington responded to a domestic dispute at a Leavenworth home.
Garcia left but later returned and was sitting in his vehicle when Harrington approached.
Prosecutors said Garcia had a knife but didn’t threaten Harrington, who fired several times into the vehicle after the two men struggled, according to video from Harrington’s body camera.
Harrington was fired in 2018 after a police department investigation found he violated policies on use of deadly force.