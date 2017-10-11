WIBW News Now!

Mittie Dismisses Willock from KSU Women’s Basketball Team.

by on October 11, 2017 at 3:50 PM (30 mins ago)

Kansas State has dismissed Eternati Willock, a member of the Big 12 all-freshman team a year ago, from its women’s basketball program for repeated violations of team rules.

Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie announced the move Wednesday.

Willock appeared in 31 games last season, helping the Wildcats beat Drake in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Stanford. The 6-foot-4 forward from Scarborough, Canada, averaged 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 19.9 minutes, and was expected to be a key piece of this year’s team.

Willock was suspended in April after being accused of criminal trespass and liquor purchase by a minor.

Mittie said Willock “struggled with many things associated with being a student-athlete” and “her continued violations of team rules and standards has led to her dismissal.”

