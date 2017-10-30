MKA Rescue Run

12th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Rescue Run

November 25th, 2017

Get your friends together, bundle up, and run for a good cause that benefits the Topeka Rescue mission at the 12th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Rescue Run.

You’ll receive glow items in your packet and you’re encouraged to show you holiday spirit by wearing lights and holiday costumes.

The start and finish lines will still be located near the Topeka Tower, as per usual. The staring line is on 6th Avenue just west of Kansas Avenue. The first lap will track west on 6th to Harrison, south on Harrison to 8th, east on 8th to Kansas, south on Kansas to 9th, west on 9th across Jackson and onto the State Capitol grounds, continuing west on the private driveway, through the tunnel under the south steps of the Capitol and continuing west to Harrison, south on Harrison to 10th, east on 10th to Kansas, and north on Kansas back to 6th. The second lap will begin just as the first lap did tracking west on 6th to Harrison, south on Harrison to 10th, east on 10th to Kansas, and north on Kansas to the finish line just north of 6th Ave at 534 S Kansas Avenue. All runners will do two laps of the race course and all runners will be electronically timed. Walkers will have the option of doing one or two laps of the course.

To register online click HERE

For more information on the Topeka Rescue Mission click HERE.