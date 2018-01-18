WIBW News Now!

MLK’s oldest son to speak at KSU after calling out Trump

by on January 18, 2018 at 10:34 AM (41 mins ago)

The eldest son of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Kansas State University after raising concerns about President Donald Trump’s recent remark about immigrants.

Martin Luther King III will give a lecture on January 25th in the university’s Student Union.  King was critical Monday on the holiday to honor his father after Trump was accused of using a vulgarity in a meeting to describe African countries and expressing a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway.

King said, “When a president insists that our nation needs more citizens from white states like Norway, I don’t even think we need to spend any time even talking about what it says and what it is.”  He added, “We got to find a way to work on this man’s heart.”

