Mobile COVID-19 Testing in Five Counties
A mobile COVID-19 testing initiative has been launched in Kansas to set-up drive-thru sites in some communities to support access to testing.
Mobile units will travel to Reno, Butler, Scott, Rooks, and Saline counties on a rotating basis each week to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
In addition, all health care providers and first responders can be tested whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms, per CDC guidelines.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test.
An appointment for testing can be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, but on-site scheduling also will be available.
The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state officials.
Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check, and self-administered test.
For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to walk-ups.
COVID-19 testing schedule:
• Reno County:
Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays each week; 10am – 3pm weather permitting
State Fairgrounds, 200 block of State Fair Road (access via Plum St or Main Rd)
• Butler County:
Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week; 10am – 3pm weather permitting
El Dorado State Park, 1714 NE Shady Creek Access Rd, El Dorado, KS 67042
• Scott County:
Mondays and Tuesdays each week; 10am – 3pm, weather permitting
Scott Lake State Park, 101 West Scott Lake Drive, Scott City, KS 67871
• Rooks County:
Wednesdays and Thursdays each week; 10am – 3pm, weather permitting
Webster State Park, 1140 10 Rd., Stockton, KS 67669 (enter park and take the 1st left)
• Saline County:
Fridays and Saturdays each week; 10am – 3pm weather permitting
KHP Training Academy, 2025 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401 (lower parking lot)
Additional testing information:
• The drive-thru site will test anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus. In addition, the site is available to all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.
• Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing. On-site scheduling will be available for those who are not able to schedule online. For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.
• Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to walk-ups; those being tested must be in a car.
• The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical professional to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.
• eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.
• The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart healthcare professionals and eTrueNorth team members.
• While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.