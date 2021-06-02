Mobile DMV Office Locations Grow By One

The Kansas Department of Revenue and Triple-A of Kansas are collaborating to bring a remote driver’s licensing unit to Triple-A’s Manhattan retail store.
The remote unit will be offering a variety of driver’s license services, including license renewal, new licenses and ID’s for people moving from out of state, duplicate licenses, change of address or name, and issuing Real ID for those federally qualified.
Driver’s license services will be available at Triple-A Kansas’ Manhattan retail store Thursdays by appointment.
Mobile service has been offered at Triple-A’s Lawrence store since November 2020, and in Wichita since January.
You do not need to be a Triple-A member to access driver’s licensing services.
To schedule an appointment, go to scheddl.ksrevenue.org
The location can accept payment in the form of check, cash or credit/debit card.