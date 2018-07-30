Mobile home fires Monday appear to be arson

Two mobile home fires Monday morning, including one that injured a firefighter, appear to be arson.

Topeka fire units were called out to two mobile homes at the Coachlight Village Mobile Home Courts just before 4 a.m. both units were unoccupied and suffered a total of over $30,000 in damage when taken together.

The firefighter suffered a minor burn and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

No suspects have been located for either fire. If you know more about these fires, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.