WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Clear
Feels Like 78°
Winds NE 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm79°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear84°
61°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear90°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear92°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear93°
70°

Mobile home fires Monday appear to be arson

by on July 30, 2018 at 9:41 AM (2 hours ago)

Two mobile home fires Monday morning, including one that injured a firefighter, appear to be arson.

Topeka fire units were called out to two mobile homes at the Coachlight Village Mobile Home Courts just before 4 a.m. both units were unoccupied and suffered a total of over $30,000 in damage when taken together.

The firefighter suffered a minor burn and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

No suspects have been located for either fire. If you know more about these fires, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.