580 Sports Talk’s 2022 NFL Mock Drafts

The 2022 NFL draft is finally here, and with Round 1 getting underway Thursday night it’s time to unveil the 580 Sports Talk crew’s mock drafts.
Brendan, Jake and Fulton have all put together a first-round mock draft (to be shared on Thursday’s edition of the show). Last year’s most accurate mock draft belonged to Brendan, but with almost zero consensus over who will get picked where in this year’s draft, that title is anyone’s game in 2022.
*In the featured video on this post, Brendan originally had Aiden Hutchinson as the first-overall pick. Since that was published, though, his pick has flipped.