580 Sports Talk’s 2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Apr 28, 2022 @ 12:01pm

The 2022 NFL draft is finally here, and with Round 1 getting underway Thursday night it’s time to unveil the 580 Sports Talk crew’s mock drafts.

Brendan, Jake and Fulton have all put together a first-round mock draft (to be shared on Thursday’s edition of the show). Last year’s most accurate mock draft belonged to Brendan, but with almost zero consensus over who will get picked where in this year’s draft, that title is anyone’s game in 2022.

Brendan Dzwierzynski’s mock draft:

PICK PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL
1 – JAX Travon Walker* EDGE Georgia
2 – DET Aidan Hutchinson* EDGE Michigan
3 – HOU Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU
4 – NYJ Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State
5 – NYG Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State
6 – CAR Malik Willis QB Liberty
7 – NYG Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon
8 – ATL Evan Neal OT Alabama
9 – SEA “Sauce” Gardner CB Cincinnati
10 – NYJ Drake London WR USC
11 – WAS Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame
12 – MIN Jordan Davis IDL Georgia
13 – HOU Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
14 – BAL Devonte Wyatt IDL Georgia
15 – PHI Jameson Williams WR Alabama
16 – NO Charles Cross OT Mississippi State
17 – LAC Zion Johnson IOL Boston College
18 – PHI George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue
19 – NO Chris Olave WR Ohio State
20 – PIT Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa
21 – NE Trent McDuffie CB Washington
22 – GB Treylon Burks WR Arkansas
23 – AZ Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota
24 – DAL Tyler Linderbaum IOL Iowa
25 – BUF Kaiir Elam CB Florida
26 – TEN Kenny Pickett QB Pitt
27 – TB Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson
28 – GB Travis Jones IDL UConn
29 – KC Daxton Hill S Michigan
30 – KC Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State
31 – CIN Kenyon Green IOL Texas A&M
32 – DET Nakobe Dean ILB Georgia

*In the featured video on this post, Brendan originally had Aiden Hutchinson as the first-overall pick. Since that was published, though, his pick has flipped.

Jake Lebahn’s mock draft:

PICK PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL
1 – JAX Travon Walker EDGE Georgia
2 – DET Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan
3 – HOU Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State
4 – NYJ “Sauce” Gardner CB Cincinnati
5 – NYG Evan Neal OT Alabama
6 – CAR Charles Cross OT Mississippi State
7 – NYG Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon
8 – ATL Drake London WR USC
9 – SEA Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State
10 – NYJ Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
11 – WAS Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU
12 – MIN Jordan Davis IDL Georgia
13 – HOU Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame
14 – BAL Jameson Williams WR Alabama
15 – PHI Chris Olave WR Ohio State
16 – NO Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa
17 – LAC Devonte Wyatt IDL Georgia
18 – PHI Trent McDuffie CB Washington
19 – NO Jahan Dotson WR Penn State
20 – PIT Malik Willis QB Liberty
21 – NE Kyler Gordon CB Washington
22 – GB Treylon Burks WR Arkansas
23 – AZ Kenyon Green IOL Texas A&M
24 – DAL Tyler Linderbaum IOL Iowa
25 – BUF Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan
26 – TEN Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
27 – TB George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue
28 – GB Devin Lloyd ILB Utah
29 – KC Kaiir Elam CB Florida
30 – KC Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota
31 – CIN Zion Johnson IOL Boston College
32 – DET Kenny Pickett QB Pitt

Fulton Caster’s mock draft:

PICK PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL
1 – JAX Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan
2 – DET Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon
3 – HOU Evan Neal OT Alabama
4 – NYJ Travon Walker EDGE Georgia
5 – NYG Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State
6 – CAR Kenny Pickett QB Pitt
7 – NYG Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State
8 – ATL “Sauce” Gardner CB Cincinnati
9 – SEA Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU
10 – NYJ Drake London WR USC
11 – WAS Jameson Williams WR Alabama
12 – MIN Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame
13 – HOU Chris Olave WR Ohio State
14 – BAL Jordan Davis IDL Georgia
15 – PHI Trent McDuffie CB Washington
16 – NO Malik Willis QB Liberty
17 – LAC Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa
18 – PHI Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
19 – NO Charles Cross OT Mississippi State
20 – PIT Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
21 – NE Devin Lloyd ILB Utah
22 – GB Treylon Burks WR Arkansas
23 – AZ Zion Johnson IOL Boston College
24 – DAL Nakobe Dean ILB Georgia
25 – BUF Devonte Wyatt IDL Georgia
26 – TEN Tyler Linderbaum IOL Iowa
27 – TB Kenyon Green IOL Texas A&M
28 – GB Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan
29 – KC George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue
30 – KC Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson
31 – CIN Kaiir Elam CB Florida
32 – DET Daxton Hill S Michigan
