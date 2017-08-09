Molina’s Grand Slam Lifts Cardinals

Another game against the Cardinals another poor pitching performance gives the Royals three straight losses as they fell 8-5 on Wednesday night.

The Royals took the lead 2-0 in the first inning and pushed it to 3-0 in the second inning after Whit Merrifield scored on a throwing error by the Cardinals Yadier Molina.

The Cardinals put up two in the second and forced Cahill out of the game after lasting just 2.1 innings.

The Cardinals tied it up in the third after Jed Gyorko singled to left.

The pitching continued to struggle for the Royals as Jose Martinez hit a solo home run to make it 4-3 in the fourth inning.

Melky Cabrera came through in the fifth as he blasted a two run shot to give the Royals the lead 5-4.

It didn’t last long, after a stray cat ran onto the field and was then removed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam home run off of Peter Moylan.

That was all the scoring that would happen.

The Cardinals had 11 hits to the Royals 15. The Royals went 2-7 with runners in scoring position.

Whit Merrifield went 4-5 on the day, Lorenzo Cain went 3-5.

Royals starter Trevor Cahill gave up four hits, three runs, and walked five batters in two plus innings of work. The Royals are now a game back in the wild card race.