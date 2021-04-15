Mom Pulls Gun on Another Mom in KCK Pickup Line
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say one mom in a school drop-off line took a dispute too far when she used a gun to threaten another mother.
The incident happened Tuesday morning at Junction Elementary School, television station KSHB reported.
Police say in reports that a mother was dropping off her children in the line when another car sped around hers.
As the line was stopped, the mother got out of her car and confronted the other driver – a woman who also was dropping off students.
That’s when the woman who was confronted displayed a handgun, and made threatening statements to the first mother, police said.
School officials reported the incident to police, and officers arrested the woman who displayed the gun a short time later.
The woman is being held at the Wyandotte County Detention Center until prosecutors decide what charges she might face.