Monday above freezing, Tuesday will be colder

Temperatures for Monday will be well above freezing.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy with scattered showers through early afternoon, with a high at 43.
Tonight: As colder air moves in, we may have some light freezing drizzle – but any precipitation would have a narrow window of occurring, with a low at 15.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy, with a high at 20.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 32.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing drizzle before 4pm, then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 36. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 11.
New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 19
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 33.