Monday afternoon fire claims dog’s life; firefighter burned

by on January 30, 2018 at 4:26 AM

A firefighter was burned while fighting a blaze Monday afternoon in Topeka.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, crews responded to 2224 SE 22nd just after 4 p.m. Smoke and flames were showing from the front of the one story wood framed house. Fire crews quickly attacked the fire and confirmed all occupants escaped the fire except for a dog in the attached garage. The dog died in the fire.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be accidental, more likely than not, associated with a space heater. Origin of the fire was within the attached garage.

The American Red Cross assisted two adults and five children.