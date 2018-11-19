WIBW News Now!

Monday cool with dropping temps late

by on November 19, 2018 at 4:44 AM (1 hour ago)

Though Monday will be cool, the weather looks to be pretty for Thanksgiving at this point.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: High clouds move in from the north today. Partly cloudy this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through, with a high at 48.

Tonight: Clear and cold, with a low at 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 57.

Thanksgiving Day: Dry, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 48. Southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming north northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 57.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high at 58.

