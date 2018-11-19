Monday morning quake latest in Kansas

Several small earthquakes shook parts of Kansas over the weekend, including one centered under the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the latest of these was Monday morning around 1:44 a.m. in Northwest McPherson County, north of Marquette. It’s measured at a 2.7 on the Richter scale.

A 2.8 magnitude tremor was recorded at at 3:34 Saturday afternoon in the Salina area. The quake was centered near the corner of Crawford Street and Markley Road, 5 kilometer or 3.1 miles underneath the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

On Sunday morning at 5:55 another 2.8 earthquake was recorded, this one in the area of Harper, Kansas.

There were no reports of damage. People can often feel such quakes, but they rarely cause damage below a 3.0 magnitude.