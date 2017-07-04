WIBW News Now!

Teen arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Justice Mitchell

by on July 4, 2017 at 2:40 PM

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of Justice Mitchell, according to a news release.

18-year-old Justice Mitchell was shot during the early morning hours of June 26. 

Mitchell was found by officers responding to a shooting at the to the Church’s Chicken located at SW 10th and Billard.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

Police have not released the suspect’s name or any details surrounding the arrest.

WIBW News Now was not able to immediately contact the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for comment. 

