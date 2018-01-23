Monday morning wreck sends four to hospital

A Monday morning accident on I-70 sent four people to the hospital.

According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chevy Suburban driven by 38-year-old Kimberly Woods of Topeka failed to keep its lane on an overpass on westbound I-70 just east of the SE 10th Avenue exit just before 8 a.m.

The Suburban collided with a Toyota RAV4 driven by 60-year-old George B. Toburen of Overland Park, which then struck the median. Both vehicles then turned to the right and hit a black Ford Ranger driven by 53-year-old Todd A. Nincehelser of Topeka.

Woods and three of her passengers, including two children, were taken to the hospital to be checked out. All three vehicles were towed from the scene. Everyone in the wreck was buckled up.