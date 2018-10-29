Monday nice, with showers Tuesday

A beautiful Monday ahead.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 72.
Tonight: Clouding up, with a few showers toward morning and a low at 55.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with a high at 62.
Wednesday: Cooler, with a high at 58.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 72. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 52.
Tomorrow: A 10 percent chance of rain before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 59.