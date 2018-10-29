Monday nice, with showers Tuesday

A beautiful Monday ahead.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 72.

Tonight: Clouding up, with a few showers toward morning and a low at 55.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with a high at 62.

Wednesday: Cooler, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 72. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 52.

Tomorrow: A 10 percent chance of rain before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 59.